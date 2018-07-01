Tyler HiltonBorn 22 November 1983
Tyler Hilton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-11-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ce300da-25fb-407a-9b6d-f2754f069f8e
Tyler Hilton Biography (Wikipedia)
Tyler James Hilton (born November 22, 1983) is an American singer-songwriter and actor. Hilton began his professional career in music in 2000. Rolling Stone magazine compared him to his contemporary, Howie Day, while others have compared Hilton to Elton John, both vocally and instrumentally.
Since the release of his debut album, Hilton has ventured into acting, guest starring on The CW's One Tree Hill as the talented but somewhat arrogant Chris Keller, and playing the role of Elvis Presley in the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line. He also appeared in Taylor Swift's music video "Teardrops on My Guitar" and Gloriana's music video "(Kissed You) Good Night".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tyler Hilton Tracks
Sort by
Stay (Radio Wales Session, 1 Jul 2018)
Tyler Hilton
Stay (Radio Wales Session, 1 Jul 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stay (Radio Wales Session, 1 Jul 2018)
Last played on
City on Fire (Radio Wales Session, 1 Jul 2018)
Tyler Hilton
City on Fire (Radio Wales Session, 1 Jul 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You'll Ask For Me
Tyler Hilton
You'll Ask For Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You'll Ask For Me
Last played on
Glad
Tyler Hilton
Glad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glad
Last played on
MISSING YOU
Tyler Hilton
MISSING YOU
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MISSING YOU
Last played on
Tyler Hilton Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist