Curren$yBorn 4 April 1981
Curren$y
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048d15k.jpg
1981-04-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ce1c576-305a-4b82-82fa-5e5359056219
Curren$y Biography (Wikipedia)
Shante Scott Franklin (born April 4, 1981), better known by his stage name Currensy (stylized as Curren$y) is an American rapper. He was one of the original members of Young Money Entertainment, a label founded by Lil Wayne. In 2011, Franklin founded the label Jet Life Recordings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Curren$y Tracks
Sort by
Alive (feat. Celeb Forever)
Curren$y
Alive (feat. Celeb Forever)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d15k.jpglink
Alive (feat. Celeb Forever)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Cargo Planes
Curren$y
Cargo Planes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d15k.jpglink
Cargo Planes
Last played on
Buttom of The Bottle vs. Quando Tu Dancus
Curren$y
Buttom of The Bottle vs. Quando Tu Dancus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d15k.jpglink
Buttom of The Bottle vs. Quando Tu Dancus
Last played on
Bottom Of The Bottle
Curren$y
Bottom Of The Bottle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d15k.jpglink
Bottom Of The Bottle
Last played on
Hype (feat. Curren$y)
A. M. SNiPER
Hype (feat. Curren$y)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d15k.jpglink
Hype (feat. Curren$y)
Performer
Last played on
Prequel
Wiz Khalifa
Prequel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br26d.jpglink
Prequel
Last played on
Curren$y Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist