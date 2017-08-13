John JorgensonBorn 6 July 1956
John Jorgenson
John Jorgenson Biography (Wikipedia)
John Richard Jorgenson (born July 6, 1956) is an American musician. Although best known for his guitar work with bands such as the Desert Rose Band and The Hellecasters, he is also proficient on the mandolin, mandocello, Dobro, pedal steel guitar, piano, upright bass, clarinet, bassoon, and saxophone. While a member of the Desert Rose Band, he won the Academy of Country Music's "Guitarist of the Year" award three consecutive years.
Jorgenson has recorded or toured with Elton John, The Byrds, Bob Dylan, Bob Seger, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, Hank Williams Jr., Barbra Streisand, Luciano Pavarotti, Roy Orbison, Patty Loveless, Michael Nesmith, John Prine, and Bonnie Raitt.
John Jorgenson Tracks
Red On Red
John Jorgenson
Red On Red
Red On Red
Invitation to the Blues
Chad Cromwell
Invitation to the Blues
Invitation to the Blues
Night and Day
Cole Porter
Night and Day
Night and Day
Blue Drag
John Jorgenson
Blue Drag
Blue Drag
Man of Mystery
John Jorgenson
Man of Mystery
Man of Mystery
Mirror in Blue
John Jorgenson
Mirror in Blue
Mirror in Blue
Smouldering Ashes
John Jorgenson
Smouldering Ashes
Smouldering Ashes
