La Sonora Matancera
Formed 12 January 1924. Disbanded 13 May 2001
La Sonora Matancera
1924-01-12
La Sonora Matancera Biography (Wikipedia)
La Sonora Matancera is a Cuban/Afro-Cuban band that played Latin American urban popular dance music. Founded in 1924 and led for more than five decades by guitarist, vocalist, composer, and producer Rogelio Martínez, musicologists consider it an icon of this type of music. Notable singers to have sung with the band include Bienvenido Granda, Daniel Santos, Myrta Silva, and Celia Cruz.
La Sonora Matancera Tracks
Melao de Cana
Celia Cruz
Melao de Cana
Melao de Cana
Nochebuena
Celia Cruz
Nochebuena
Nochebuena
Fiesta De Navidad
Celia Cruz
Fiesta De Navidad
Fiesta De Navidad
Se Formo la Rumbantela
La Sonora Matancera
Se Formo la Rumbantela
Se Formo la Rumbantela
Al Fin Llegaste
La Sonora Matancera
Al Fin Llegaste
Al Fin Llegaste
