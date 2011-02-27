Walter DamroschBorn 30 January 1862. Died 22 December 1950
Walter Damrosch
1862-01-30
Walter Damrosch Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Johannes Damrosch (January 30, 1862 – December 22, 1950) was a German-born American conductor and composer. He is best remembered today as long-time director of the New York Symphony Orchestra and for conducting the world premiere performances of George Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F (1925) and An American in Paris (1928). Damrosch was also instrumental in the founding of Carnegie Hall.
Danny Deever
Danny Deever
Danny Deever
