Daryl Braithwaite (born 11 January 1949) is an Australian singer. He was the lead vocalist of Sherbet (1970–1984), and returned for various reunions. Braithwaite also has a solo career, placing 15 singles in the Australian top 40, including two number-one hits, "You're My World" (October 1974) and "The Horses" (January 1991). His second studio album, Edge (November 1988), peaked at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, No. 14 in Norway and No. 24 in Sweden.

In 2017, Braithwaite was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.