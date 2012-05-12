Daryl BraithwaiteBorn 11 January 1949
Daryl Braithwaite (born 11 January 1949) is an Australian singer. He was the lead vocalist of Sherbet (1970–1984), and returned for various reunions. Braithwaite also has a solo career, placing 15 singles in the Australian top 40, including two number-one hits, "You're My World" (October 1974) and "The Horses" (January 1991). His second studio album, Edge (November 1988), peaked at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, No. 14 in Norway and No. 24 in Sweden.
In 2017, Braithwaite was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.
