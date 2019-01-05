The FleetwoodsFormed 1958. Disbanded 1983
The Fleetwoods
1958
The Fleetwoods Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fleetwoods were an American singing group from Olympia, Washington, whose members were Gary Troxel, Gretchen Christopher, and Barbara Ellis.
The Fleetwoods Tracks
My Special Lover
The Fleetwoods
My Special Lover
My Special Lover
Mr Blue
The Fleetwoods
Mr Blue
Mr Blue
Come Softly To Me
The Fleetwoods
Come Softly To Me
Come Softly To Me
Waking Up Alone
The Fleetwoods
Waking Up Alone
Waking Up Alone
(He's) The Great Imposter
The Fleetwoods
(He's) The Great Imposter
(He's) The Great Imposter
You've Got Your Troubles
The Fleetwoods
You've Got Your Troubles
You've Got Your Troubles
Mister Blue
The Fleetwoods
Mister Blue
Mister Blue
