John ZacherleBorn 26 September 1918. Died 27 October 2016
John Zacherle
1918-09-26
John Zacherle Biography (Wikipedia)
John Zacherle ( ZAK-ər-lee; sometimes credited as John Zacherley; September 26, 1918 – October 27, 2016) was an American television host, radio personality, singer, and voice actor. He was best known for his long career as a television horror host, often broadcasting horror movies in Philadelphia and New York City in the 1950s and 1960s. Best known for his character of "Roland/Zacherley," he also did voice work for movies, and recorded the top ten novelty rock and roll song "Dinner With Drac" in 1958. He also edited two collections of horror stories, Zacherley's Vulture Stew and Zacherley's Midnight Snacks.
Dinner With Drac
Dinner With Drac
Dinner With Drac
Dinner With Drac Pt. 1
Dinner With Drac Pt. 1
Dinner With Drac Pt. 1
Coolest Little Monster
Coolest Little Monster
Coolest Little Monster
Dinner with Drac 1 - London
Dinner with Drac 1 - London
Dinner with Drac 1 - London
