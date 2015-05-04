Grandadbob
Grandadbob Biography (Wikipedia)
Grandadbob are Vanessa Robinson and Dave Johnson, from Sheffield, UK. Their music consists of electronic house, pop and trip hop. The name Grandadbob comes from Vanessa's grandfather, Robert Porter, who pronounces himself at the end of the track "Monster" on Waltzes for Weirdoes as "The real Grandad Bob". They recorded a radio session for Sheffield's Radio2XS in 2004.
Grandadbob Tracks
Mmmnn (6 Music Session, 6 Mar 2003)
This Is It - 6Music Session 06/03/2003
Maybe - 6Music Session 06/03/2003
City Approach - 6Music Session 06/03/2003
Hide Me
