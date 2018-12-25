Kenny GAdult contemporary/smooth jazz saxophonist. Born 5 June 1956
Kenny G
1956-06-05
Kenny G Biography
Kenneth Bruce Gorelick (born June 5, 1956), better known by his stage name Kenny G, is an American saxophonist. His 1986 album, Duotones, brought him commercial success. Kenny G is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with global sales totaling more than 75 million records.
Kenny G Tracks
Silent Night
Kenny G
Silent Night
Silent Night
Last played on
How Could An Angel Break My Heart
Toni Braxton
How Could An Angel Break My Heart
How Could An Angel Break My Heart
Last played on
Songbird
Kenny G
Songbird
Songbird
Last played on
Peace
Kenny G
Peace
Peace
Last played on
If Ever A Love There Was (feat. Kenny G)
Four Tops & Aretha Franklin
If Ever A Love There Was (feat. Kenny G)
If Ever A Love There Was (feat. Kenny G)
Last played on
Forever In Love
Kenny G
Forever In Love
Forever In Love
Last played on
Jasmine Flower
Kenny G
Jasmine Flower
Jasmine Flower
Last played on
The Moment
Kenny G
The Moment
The Moment
Last played on
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Kenny G
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Last played on
Winter Wonderland
Kenny G
Winter Wonderland
Winter Wonderland
Last played on
Everytime I Close My Eyes
Kenny G
Everytime I Close My Eyes
Everytime I Close My Eyes
Last played on
Hi, How Ya Doin'?
Kenny G
Hi, How Ya Doin'?
Hi, How Ya Doin'?
Last played on
My Heart Will Go On
Kenny G
My Heart Will Go On
My Heart Will Go On
Last played on
Kenny G
Hi, How Ya Doin
Kenny G
Kenny G
Last played on
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Kenny G
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Last played on
All In One Night
Kenny G
All In One Night
All In One Night
Last played on
Stop And Go
Kenny G
Stop And Go
Stop And Go
Last played on
By The Time The Night Is Over
Kenny G & Peabo Bryson
By The Time The Night Is Over
By The Time The Night Is Over
Last played on
Joy of Life
Kenny G
Joy of Life
Joy of Life
Last played on
Sax Attack
Kenny G
Sax Attack
Sax Attack
Last played on
