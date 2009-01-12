Cleo (Hangul: 클레오) was a three-member South Korean girl group, formed in 1999. They were one of the original Korean idol girl groups and were active at the same time as Fin.K.L and S.E.S. Their debut song "Good Time", from their first studio album, was very successful. The group's second album, released in 2000, was also successful and included the songs "Ready For Love", "Always in My Heart", and "Mosun" (모순; lit. "Contradiction"). Cleo's third album, which included the song "Triple", was released in 2001. Their fourth album was released in 2003, included the tracks "Donghwa" (동화; lit. "Fairy Tale") and "S.P.Y". Their fifth album, Rising Again, was released in 2004 and included the song "In and Out". The group disbanded in 2005.

In November 2011, the three original members reunited to appear on an episode of SBS Plus' Comeback Show Top 10. In June 2016, Jung Ye-bin (now using her real name, Kong Seo-young), Chae Eun-jung, and Kim Ha-na appeared on Two Yoo Project Sugar Man, performing "Good Time".