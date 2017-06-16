The Beat ClubFormed 1987
The Beat Club
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ccf53d7-89aa-4547-a32f-99b71954f224
The Beat Club Biography (Wikipedia)
The Beat Club is a mostly techno music group that was founded in the late 1980s by Ony Rodriguez and Mirey Valls in Miami, Florida.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Beat Club Tracks
Sort by
Security
The Beat Club
Security
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Security
Last played on
The Beat Club Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist