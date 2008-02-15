Jacob Golden
Jacob Golden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2p0.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ccbc5fc-e432-4456-a472-99c4ebc4085d
Jacob Golden Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacob Golden an American singer-songwriter and guitarist from Portland, Oregon. After the dissolution of his former band, Birthday, in 2000 he has worked as a solo artist and collaborated with different electronica musicians and producers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jacob Golden Tracks
Sort by
Out Come the Wolves
Jacob Golden
Out Come the Wolves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2p0.jpglink
Out Come the Wolves
Last played on
Jacob Golden Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist