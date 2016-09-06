Gidon SaksBorn 15 January 1960
Gidon Saks
Gidon Saks Biography (Wikipedia)
Gidon Saks (born 15 January 1960) is an Israeli-born South African bass-baritone.
Gidon Saks Tracks
Der Freischutz (French Version, 1841) - Act 3
Carl Maria von Weber
Ballad of a Jew Whore
Gidon Saks
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Prom 73: Weber arr. Berlioz – Der Freischütz
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
