Jonathan Stockhammer Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Stockhammer (born December 21, 1969 in Hollywood, California) is an American conductor based in Germany.
Seventy-Four Für Orchester
John Cage
Battleship Potemkin (1925): Comrades!
Neil Tennant
Orchestra
Symphony No. 2
Wolfgang Rihm
Symphony No. 1 Op. 3 (ii. Adagio)
Wolfgang Rihm
Three Sisters - Sequences II & III
Peter Eotvos, Aida Garifullina, Margarita Gritskova, Ilseyar Khayrullova, Eric Jurenas, Boaz Daniel, Clemens Unterreiner, Gabriel Bermudez, Dan Paul Dumitrescu, norbert Ernst, Viktor Shevchenko, Marcus Pelz, Jayson Bridges, Jinxu Xiahou, Orchester der Wiener Staatsoper & Jonathan Stockhammer
Composer
Three Sisters - Prologue & Sequence I
Peter Eotvos, Aida Garifullina, Margarita Gritskova, Ilseyar Khayrullova, Eric Jurenas, Boaz Daniel, Clemens Unterreiner, Gabriel Bermudez, Dan Paul Dumitrescu, norbert Ernst, Viktor Shevchenko, Marcus Pelz, Jayson Bridges, Jinxu Xiahou, Orchester der Wiener Staatsoper & Jonathan Stockhammer
Composer
Points and Views
Ensemble Modern
Four Orchestral Pieces, No. 4
Hans Abrahamsen
