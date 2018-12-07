Tanburi Cemil BeyBorn 1871. Died 1916
Tanburi Cemil Bey
1871
Tamburi Cemil Bey or Tanburi Cemil Bey (French: Tambouri Djemil Bey), (1873, Istanbul – July 28, 1916, Istanbul) was an Ottoman tambur, yaylı tambur, kemençe, and lavta virtuoso and composer, who has greatly contributed to the taksim (improvisation on a makam/maqam) genre in Ottoman classical music. His son, Mesut Cemil Bey, was an equally renowned Turkish tambur virtuoso.
