The Cadillac ThreeFormed 2011
The Cadillac Three
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05w0z7g.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4cc4c95f-6a72-45e1-9baf-5b24c79773b1
The Cadillac Three Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cadillac Three, originally known as The Cadillac Black, is an American Southern rock group consisting of Jaren Johnston (lead vocals, guitar), Kelby Ray (bass guitar, steel guitar, vocals), and Neil Mason (drums, vocals). All three members were originally in the band American Bang. The group has released three albums through Big Machine Records, and has charted three singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. In addition to their own work, Johnston has written singles for Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, and Jake Owen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Cadillac Three Tracks
Sort by
Aint That Country
The Cadillac Three
Aint That Country
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w0z7s.jpglink
Aint That Country
Last played on
Dang If We Didn't
The Cadillac Three
Dang If We Didn't
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w0z7s.jpglink
Dang If We Didn't
Last played on
Legacy
The Cadillac Three
Legacy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w0z7s.jpglink
Legacy
Last played on
Turn It On
The Cadillac Three
Turn It On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w0z7s.jpglink
Turn It On
Last played on
Demolition Man
The Cadillac Three
Demolition Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w0z7s.jpglink
American Slang
The Cadillac Three
American Slang
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bylmx.jpglink
American Slang
Last played on
Peace Love & Dixie
The Cadillac Three
Peace Love & Dixie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w0z7s.jpglink
Peace Love & Dixie
Last played on
Long Hair Don't Care - Bob Harris Country Session 16.11.2017
The Cadillac Three
Long Hair Don't Care - Bob Harris Country Session 16.11.2017
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w0z7s.jpglink
Long Hair Don't Care - Bob Harris Country Session 16.11.2017
Last played on
American Slang - Bob Harris Country Session 16.11.2017
The Cadillac Three
American Slang - Bob Harris Country Session 16.11.2017
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w0z7s.jpglink
Legacy - Bob Harris Country Session 16.11.2017
The Cadillac Three
Legacy - Bob Harris Country Session 16.11.2017
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w0z7s.jpglink
Demolition Man - Bob Harris Country Session 16.11.2017
The Cadillac Three
Demolition Man - Bob Harris Country Session 16.11.2017
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05w0z7s.jpglink
The Cadillac Three Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist