The Cadillac Three, originally known as The Cadillac Black, is an American Southern rock group consisting of Jaren Johnston (lead vocals, guitar), Kelby Ray (bass guitar, steel guitar, vocals), and Neil Mason (drums, vocals). All three members were originally in the band American Bang. The group has released three albums through Big Machine Records, and has charted three singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. In addition to their own work, Johnston has written singles for Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, and Jake Owen.