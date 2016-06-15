FOUND are an experimental pop band and arts collective from Edinburgh, Scotland. The founding members, Ziggy Campbell, Tommy Perman and Kevin Sim met while studying fine art at Gray's School of Art in Aberdeen. They began working on sound art installations together whilst in their final year at college in 2001. Each project they do is given a catalogue number and documented on their website.

In 2005 they formed a band in order to play live music at the openings of their Stop Look Listen exhibition tour (which toured from Peacock Visual Arts, Aberdeen to The Meffan, Forfar and the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh).

They recruited the keyboardist Gavin Sutherland in 2005, and then Alan Stockdale joined on drums and percussion at the beginning of 2006.

In 2006, FOUND released their debut single, "Mullokian" (SP4502), and album, Found Can Move (SPCD01), on Tommy Perman's label Surface Pressure Records. They released two more singles from that album: "Static 68" on the Scottish label Creeping Bent and "Synth Like Minds" on the Hamburg based label, Aufgeladen Und Bereit.