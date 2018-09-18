Gabriel Lorenzo Garzón-Montano (born June 27, 1989) is a multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter based in New York City. After earning a spotlight by opening for Lenny Kravitz's European tour in 2014 and being sampled in the Drake song Jungle in 2015, part of a Grammy nominated and double platinum album, Garzón-Montano released his debut album, Jardín (album) in 2017 through Stones Throw Records. Garzón-Montano has performed at major U.S. and international venues. His music style blends R&B, soul, and funk.