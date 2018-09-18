Gabriel Garzón-MontanoBorn 27 June 1989
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
1989-06-27
Gabriel Garzón-Montano Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabriel Lorenzo Garzón-Montano (born June 27, 1989) is a multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter based in New York City. After earning a spotlight by opening for Lenny Kravitz's European tour in 2014 and being sampled in the Drake song Jungle in 2015, part of a Grammy nominated and double platinum album, Garzón-Montano released his debut album, Jardín (album) in 2017 through Stones Throw Records. Garzón-Montano has performed at major U.S. and international venues. His music style blends R&B, soul, and funk.
Gabriel Garzón-Montano Tracks
Golden Wings (Chamber Arrangement)
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Golden Wings (Chamber Arrangement)
Golden Wings (Chamber Arrangement)
Long Ears Remix (feat. Ill Camille & Odd Mojo)
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Long Ears Remix (feat. Ill Camille & Odd Mojo)
Long Ears Remix (feat. Ill Camille & Odd Mojo)
Featured Artist
Golden Wings
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Golden Wings
Golden Wings
Crawl
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Crawl
Crawl
Sour Mango
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Sour Mango
Sour Mango
The Game
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
The Game
The Game
Bombo Fabrika (Remix) (feat. Little Simz)
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Bombo Fabrika (Remix) (feat. Little Simz)
Bombo Fabrika (Remix) (feat. Little Simz)
Fruitflies
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Fruitflies
Fruitflies
My Balloon
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
My Balloon
My Balloon
Crawl (Karriem Riggins Remix)
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Crawl (Karriem Riggins Remix)
Crawl (Karriem Riggins Remix)
Cantiga
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Cantiga
Cantiga
Long Ears
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Long Ears
Long Ears
Bombo Fabrika
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Bombo Fabrika
Bombo Fabrika
Naeja
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Naeja
Naeja
Pour Maman
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Pour Maman
Pour Maman
