Francis Alan Jackson, CBE (born 2 October 1917) is a British organist and composer. He was the organist and director of music at York Minster for 36 years.

Jackson was born in Malton, Yorkshire, and received his early education as a chorister at York Minster under his predecessor, Sir Edward Bairstow. His first cousin once removed was the lyric soprano Elsie Suddaby. He was appointed organist and director of music at York Minster in 1946 and held these positions until his retirement in 1982. Jackson played for the wedding of Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, to Katherine Worsley on 8 June 1961. The final voluntary was the final movement of Charles-Marie Widor's Symphony No. 5 for organ: Toccata, which set a fashion for the use of this piece for weddings.

Both nationally and internationally acclaimed, Jackson has given recitals and concerts all over the world and made numerous recordings of solo organ music and of choral music with the choir of York Minster.