Jennifer Hanson
American country singer. Born 10 August 1973
Jennifer Hanson
1973-08-10
Jennifer Hanson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jennifer Kathleen Hanson is an American country music artist, as well as serving as Miss California 1994. Active since 1996, she has recorded two studio albums, and has charted within the Top 40 of Hot Country Songs with "Beautiful Goodbye". Hanson has also written singles for The Wreckers, Bucky Covington, and Billy Currington among others.
Jennifer Hanson Tracks
This Far Gone
This Far Gone
