Jorge ReyesAmbient producer from Mexico. Born 24 September 1952. Died 7 February 2009
Jorge Reyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-09-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4cbf357f-d194-45b0-b9ff-9a2531b86d4e
Jorge Reyes Biography (Wikipedia)
Jorge Reyes (September 24, 1952 – February 7, 2009) was a Mexican ambient electronic musician who incorporated elements of his native Mexican culture into his music. He performed as the member of several groups (mostly known for his time with Chac Mool ) and collaborations (most notably with Steve Roach as well as Suso Saiz) and as a solo artist.
The Mexican Reyes should not be confused with the Cuban bassist Jorge Reyes, the Cuban author Jorge Ivan Reyes, the Brooklyn television writer Jorge A. Reyes, or the Oregon baseball player Jorge Reyes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jorge Reyes Tracks
Sort by
Wawaki
Jorge Reyes
Wawaki
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wawaki
Last played on
Jorge Reyes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist