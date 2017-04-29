Jorge Reyes (September 24, 1952 – February 7, 2009) was a Mexican ambient electronic musician who incorporated elements of his native Mexican culture into his music. He performed as the member of several groups (mostly known for his time with Chac Mool ) and collaborations (most notably with Steve Roach as well as Suso Saiz) and as a solo artist.

The Mexican Reyes should not be confused with the Cuban bassist Jorge Reyes, the Cuban author Jorge Ivan Reyes, the Brooklyn television writer Jorge A. Reyes, or the Oregon baseball player Jorge Reyes.