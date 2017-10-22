Christine CairnsVocalist
Christine Cairns
Christine Cairns Tracks
What can a young lassie do wi' an auld man
Traditional, Christopher Field, Marjorie Rycroft, John Kitchen, Joseph Haydn, Robert Burns, Lorna Anderson & Christine Cairns
What can a young lassie do wi' an auld man
John Anderson, My Jo' For Tenor, Flute, Violin, Cello And Piano
Utako Ikeda, Christopher Field, Carl Maria von Weber & Christine Cairns
John Anderson, My Jo' For Tenor, Flute, Violin, Cello And Piano
John Anderson, My Jo' For Tenor, Flute, Violin, Cello And Piano
John Anderson, My Jo' For Tenor, Flute, Violin, Cello And Piano
Performer
Last played on
25 Scottish songs Op.108 for voice and piano trio (feat. Christine Cairns & Scottish Early Music Consort)
Ludwig van Beethoven
25 Scottish songs Op.108 for voice and piano trio (feat. Christine Cairns & Scottish Early Music Consort)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
25 Scottish songs Op.108 for voice and piano trio (feat. Christine Cairns & Scottish Early Music Consort)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2006: Proms Saturday Matinee 04
Cadogan Hall
2006-09-02T04:46:47
2
Sep
2006
Proms 2006: Proms Saturday Matinee 04
Cadogan Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 48 - 150th anniversary of first performance
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-26T04:46:47
26
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 48 - 150th anniversary of first performance
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-03T04:46:47
3
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-08T04:46:47
8
Aug
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1988-08-11T04:46:47
11
Aug
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
