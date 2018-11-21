Lemon JellyFormed 1998. Disbanded 2008
Lemon Jelly
1998
Lemon Jelly Biography (Wikipedia)
Lemon Jelly is a British electronic music duo from London, formed in 1998. Since their inception, the band's line-up has included Fred Deakin and Nick Franglen. Lemon Jelly has been nominated for the Mercury Music Prize and BRIT Awards.
Deakin and Franglen briefly met in North London as teenagers and became friends before going their separate ways. Deakin became a DJ and co-founded Airside studios and Franglen became a studio programmer, before the two became reacquainted in 1998.
Lemon Jelly released three critically acclaimed EPs in 1998, 1999, and 2000, which secured them a record deal with XL Recordings in 2000. The band subsequently released three full-length albums before going on hiatus in 2008.
The Staunton Lick
Lemon Jelly
The Staunton Lick
The Staunton Lick
The Bath
Lemon Jelly
The Bath
The Bath
Nice Weather For Ducks
Lemon Jelly
Nice Weather For Ducks
Nice Weather For Ducks
Stay With You
Lemon Jelly
Stay With You
Stay With You
Space Walk
Lemon Jelly
Space Walk
Space Walk
Ramblin Man
Lemon Jelly
Ramblin Man
Ramblin Man
AKA Go
Lemon Jelly
AKA Go
AKA Go
Rolled
Lemon Jelly
Rolled
Rolled
'75 AKA Stay With You
Lemon Jelly
'75 AKA Stay With You
'75 AKA Stay With You
'93 aka Don't Stop Me Now
Lemon Jelly
'93 aka Don't Stop Me Now
In The Bath
Lemon Jelly
In The Bath
In The Bath
Staunton Lick - Heavenly Social Nottingham 2002
Lemon Jelly
Staunton Lick - Heavenly Social Nottingham 2002
Nice Weather For Ducks - Heavenly Social Nottingham 2002
Lemon Jelly
Nice Weather For Ducks - Heavenly Social Nottingham 2002
Page 1 - Heavenly Social Nottingham 2002
Lemon Jelly
Page 1 - Heavenly Social Nottingham 2002
Elements - Heavenly Social Nottingham 2002
Lemon Jelly
Elements - Heavenly Social Nottingham 2002
