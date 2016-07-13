Richard StraussGerman composer. Born 11 June 1864. Died 8 September 1949
Richard Strauss Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Georg Strauss (11 June 1864 – 8 September 1949) was a leading German composer of the late Romantic and early modern eras. He is known for his operas, which include Der Rosenkavalier, Elektra, Die Frau ohne Schatten and Salome; his Lieder, especially his Four Last Songs; his tone poems, including Don Juan, Death and Transfiguration, Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks, Also sprach Zarathustra, Ein Heldenleben, Symphonia Domestica, and An Alpine Symphony; and other instrumental works such as Metamorphosen and his Oboe Concerto. Strauss was also a prominent conductor in Western Europe and the Americas, enjoying quasi-celebrity status as his compositions became standards of orchestral and operatic repertoire.
Strauss, along with Gustav Mahler, represents the late flowering of German Romanticism after Richard Wagner, in which pioneering subtleties of orchestration are combined with an advanced harmonic style.
- Chord Of The Week - Programme 5https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045htsk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045htsk.jpg2016-08-22T11:39:00.000ZThe Rose-Bearer’s chord from Strauss’s masterpiece, the opera Der Rosenkavalier.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p045hw7l
- Chord Of The Week - Programme 4https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044lj4n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044lj4n.jpg2016-08-15T09:16:00.000ZDavid Owen Norris looks at Also sprach Zarathustra.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044r7jd
- Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustrahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043v09k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043v09k.jpg2016-08-06T20:29:00.000ZWith the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain conducted by Edward Gardner.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p043v09y
- Strauss: An Alpine Symphony (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03np3wj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03np3wj.jpg2016-04-19T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Proms.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03np3x8
- Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03phmc7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03phmc7.jpg2016-04-18T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Promshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nwtx5
- Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos - Opera Guidehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p022fpyv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p022fpyv.jpg2014-07-31T12:37:00.000ZAn opera guide for Richard Strauss’ ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’ including expert contributions.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p023y24n
- Strauss: Der Rosenkavalierhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p022g2cf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p022g2cf.jpg2014-07-08T17:16:00.000ZRichard Osborne compares recordings of Strauss’s Rosenkavalier and makes a recommendation.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p022g2cp
- Richard Strauss: Strauss 150 celebrationshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020xq9k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020xq9k.jpg2014-06-13T11:59:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores the life and work of Richard Strausshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020xrxl
- Serenades and Symphonieshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zv0tr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zv0tr.jpg2014-05-27T08:40:00.000ZCharles Hazlewood compares the ways Strauss and Stravinsky wrote for wind ensemble.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01zv0v7
- Ancient Music - Strauss and Respighihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ztdw6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ztdw6.jpg2014-05-26T19:52:00.000ZCharles Hazlewood explores pieces by Strauss and Respighi.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01ztdw7
No.4 Morgen from 4 Lieder (Op.27) [1894]
Piano Sonata in B minor (Op.5)
4 Letzte Lieder for voice and orchestra (AV.150), Frühling
'Da geht er hin' - Der Rosenkavalier, Act 1
4 Lieder, Op. 27, TrV 170: No. 4, Morgen! (Arr. for Voice, Violin, Harp & Organ)
Symphony no 7
Death and Transfiguration
Don Juan
Prelude from 'Capriccio', arr. for strings
Schlagobers - ballet in 2 acts (Op.70), Schlagobers-Walzer
Morgen, Op 27 No 4
4 Songs Standchen, Das Bechlein, Morgan, Zueignung
Also sprach Zarathustra: Introduction
Kornblumen Op.22 no.1
Weihnachtslied, TrV. 2
Serenade in E flat major, Op 7
Also sprach Zarathustra, Op. 30
Dance of the Seven Veils (Salome)
Morgen, Op 27 No 4
Don Juan
Piano Quartet in C minor, Op.13 (2nd mvt)
Ein Heldenleben [A Hero's life]
Ein Heldenleben op 40: Der Held (The Hero) (extract)
Morgen, Op.27 No.4
Wiegenlied, Op 41 No 1
Don Quixote Op.35
Oboe Concerto in D, AV 144
Funf Lieder Op. 15 No. 2 Winternacht
Also sprach Zarathustra Op.30
Capriccio (Passepied - Gigue - Gavotte)
Till Eulenspiegel - Einmal Anders!
Die Fledermaus (Overture)
Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks
Aus Italien Op.16 (Neapolitanisches Volksleben)
Ariadne's aria "Es gibt ein Reich" - from "Ariadne auf Naxos"
Salome, Op 54, TrV 215, Scene 4: Tanz für mich, Salome
4 Lieder, Op.27: No.4, 'Morgen'
Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche (Op.28)
Aber der Richtige (Arabella)
Traum Durch Die Dammerung Op 29, No 1
Violin Concerto in D minor Op 8, Rondo
4 Letzte Lieder for voice and orchestra (AV.150), no.3; Beim Schlafengehen
Elektra, Op. 58: i. Wo bleibt Elektra?
Salome's Dance of the seven veils from Salome op.54
2001 Sprach Kazoostra
Also sprach Zarathustra (Introduction)
Morgen! (4 Lieder, Op.27)
4 Songs
Ariadne Auf Naxos - The Opera (Act II)
