Pauline Wales
Pauline Wales Tracks
The Pirates of Penzance; Act 1 No 5, 'Climbing over rocky mountain'
Arthur Sullivan
The Pirates of Penzance, or The slave of duty - comic opera
Arthur Sullivan
Three little maids from school (The Mikado)
Arthur Sullivan
Three Little Maids from School Are WE
Valérie Masterson, Royston Nash, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Peggy Ann, Jones, Colin Wright, John Reed & Kenneth Sanford
