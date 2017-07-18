John EdmondBorn 18 November 1936
John Edmond
1936-11-18
John Edmond Biography (Wikipedia)
John Edmond (born 18 November 1936) is a folk singer who became popular in the 1970s for his Rhodesian patriotic songs. He reached the height of his fame during the Rhodesian Bush War. He was sometimes called the "Bush Cat".
John Edmond Tracks
Salisbury Town
John Edmond
Salisbury Town
Salisbury Town
Sweet Banana
John Edmond
Sweet Banana
Sweet Banana
