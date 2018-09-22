Detroit Sound
Detroit Sound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4cb022ef-bcd7-4794-a3d9-de2da247ad48
Detroit Sound Tracks
Sort by
Jumping At The Go Go.
Detroit Sound
Jumping At The Go Go.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jumping At The Go Go.
Last played on
We're Gonna Party
Detroit Sound
We're Gonna Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We're Gonna Party
Last played on
Detroit Sound Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist