Dannii Minogue (born 20 October 1971) is an Australian singer, songwriter, dancer, model, fashion designer, television presenter and actress. Dannii rose to prominence in the early 1980s for her roles in the Australian television talent show Young Talent Time and the soap opera Home and Away, before beginning her career as a pop singer in the early 1990s. Minogue achieved early success with hits such as "Love and Kisses", "This is It", "Jump to the Beat" and "Baby Love", though by the release of her second album, her popularity as a singer had declined, leading her to make a name for herself with award-winning performances in musicals with Grease and also in Notre Dame De Paris, as well as other acting credits in The Vagina Monologues and as Lady Macbeth. The late 1990s saw a brief return to music after Minogue reinvented herself as a dance artist with "All I Wanna Do", her first number one UK Club hit.

In 2001, Minogue released her biggest worldwide hit, "Who Do You Love Now?", while her subsequent album, Neon Nights, became the most successful of her career. In the UK, she has achieved 13 consecutive number one dance singles, becoming the best-performing artist on the UK Dance Chart. Since 2007, Minogue has established herself as a talent show judge and television personality. As a singer Minogue has had a total of nine UK Top 10 singles, twelve Top 30 singles in Australia, thirteen Number 1 UK club Number 1 singles, 7 million records sold worldwide and six Gold certified singles in Australia. She judged on Australia's Got Talent in Australia from 2007 until her departure in 2012, and until 2010, she also judged The X Factor UK, where she was the winning mentor in both 2007 and 2010 with Leon Jackson and Matt Cardle, respectively. In 2010, Minogue launched her own fashion label Project D London with her best friend Tabitha Somerset Webb. On 9 November 2011, she received an honorary doctorate degree in Media and Arts from Southampton Solent University for...