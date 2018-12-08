The Ivy League60s rock. Formed 1964. Disbanded 1975
The Ivy League
1964
The Ivy League Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ivy League were an English vocal trio, created in 1964, who enjoyed two Top 10 hit singles in the UK Singles Chart in 1965. The group's sound was characterised by rich, three-part vocal harmonies.
The Ivy League Tracks
Tossing And Turning
Tossing And Turning
Funny How Love Can Be
Funny How Love Can Be
That's Why I'm Crying
That's Why I'm Crying
My World Fell Down
My World Fell Down
Running Around In Circles
Running Around In Circles
