Stone Sour is an American rock band formed in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1992, performing for five years, before disbanding in 1997. They reunited in 2000 and since 2006, the group has consisted of Corey Taylor (lead vocals, guitar), Josh Rand (guitar), and Roy Mayorga (drums). Longtime members Joel Ekman (drums, percussion) and Shawn Economaki (bass guitar) left the band in 2006 and 2011, respectively. Former lead guitarist Jim Root left in 2014.

To date, Stone Sour has released six studio albums Stone Sour (2002); Come What(ever) May (2006); Audio Secrecy (2010); House of Gold & Bones – Part 1 (2012); House of Gold & Bones – Part 2 (2013) and Hydrograd (2017). They also released a digital live album, Live in Moscow, in 2007. Their album, Hydrograd was released in June 2017 and is their first album to feature guitarist Christian Martucci and bassist Johny Chow since each joining the band in 2014.

Stone Sour earned the group two Grammy Award nominations, both for Best Metal Performance, for the singles "Get Inside", in 2003, and "Inhale", in 2004. From their 2002 self titled album, the group received another Grammy Award nomination for Best Metal Performance for the single "30/30-150". The band has sold 2.1 million albums in the United States as of April 2017.