Rain Tree Crow Biography (Wikipedia)
Rain Tree Crow is the sole album released by English band Rain Tree Crow, a reunion project by the members of the new wave band Japan. Recorded in 1989 and 1990 and released in April 1991, it was the first time that members David Sylvian, Mick Karn, Steve Jansen and Richard Barbieri had collaborated as a four-piece since 1982.
The album peaked at number 24 on the UK Albums Chart.
Rain Tree Crow Tracks
Blackwater
Blackwater
