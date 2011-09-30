Pete WernickBorn 1946
Pete Wernick
1946
Pete Wernick Biography (Wikipedia)
Pete Wernick (born February 25, 1946), also known as "Dr. Banjo", is an American musician.
He is a five-string banjo player in the bluegrass music scene since the 1960s, founder of the Country Cooking and Hot Rize bands, Grammy nominee and educator, with several instruction books and videos on banjo and bluegrass, and a network of bluegrass jamming teachers called The Wernick Method. He served from 1986 to 2001 as the first president of the International Bluegrass Music Association. Wernick is also an outspoken atheist and humanist, and at one time led a secular humanist "congregation" in Boulder, Colorado.
