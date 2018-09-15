Carl and Pearl Butler
Carl Butler and Pearl was an American country music husband-and-wife duo. Between 1962 and 1969, the duo released several singles and charted thirteen times on the U.S. country charts, reaching No. 1 in 1962 with their first single, "Don't Let Me Cross Over".
Well Sweep Out The Ashes In The Morning
Don't Let Me Cross Over
Sundown In Nashville
