RTÉ Sinfonietta
RTÉ Sinfonietta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c9fad26-bfd0-484a-adf2-9ad6d9f46016
RTÉ Sinfonietta Tracks
Sort by
Humber Keel Hornpipe (Scenes from the Humber)
Anthony Hedges
Humber Keel Hornpipe (Scenes from the Humber)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Humber Keel Hornpipe (Scenes from the Humber)
Last played on
Victoria and Merrie England; 1 Introduction Britannia Asleep. 2 March of the Druids. 3 Rites of the Mistletoe Britannia awakes
Arthur Sullivan
Victoria and Merrie England; 1 Introduction Britannia Asleep. 2 March of the Druids. 3 Rites of the Mistletoe Britannia awakes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Victoria and Merrie England; 1 Introduction Britannia Asleep. 2 March of the Druids. 3 Rites of the Mistletoe Britannia awakes
Last played on
Petuaria Patrol (March) from Scenes from the Humber
Anthony Hedges
Petuaria Patrol (March) from Scenes from the Humber
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Petuaria Patrol (March) from Scenes from the Humber
Last played on
March "Ferensway" from Kingston Sketches, Op.36
Anthony Hedges
March "Ferensway" from Kingston Sketches, Op.36
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
March "Ferensway" from Kingston Sketches, Op.36
Last played on
Waltz "Whitefriargate" from Kingston Sketches, Op.36
Anthony Hedges
Waltz "Whitefriargate" from Kingston Sketches, Op.36
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waltz "Whitefriargate" from Kingston Sketches, Op.36
Last played on
Dolly Suite, Op.56 - Le Jardin de Dolly
Gabriel Fauré
Dolly Suite, Op.56 - Le Jardin de Dolly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Dolly Suite, Op.56 - Le Jardin de Dolly
Last played on
Overture to Masques et bergamasques, Op.112
Gabriel Fauré
Overture to Masques et bergamasques, Op.112
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Overture to Masques et bergamasques, Op.112
Last played on
Allegro Brilliant from A Wedding bouquet - ballet for chorus (or speaker) and orchestra
RTÉ Sinfonietta, RTE Chamber Choir, Lord Berners & Kenneth Alwyn
Allegro Brilliant from A Wedding bouquet - ballet for chorus (or speaker) and orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Allegro Brilliant from A Wedding bouquet - ballet for chorus (or speaker) and orchestra
Choir
Composer
Last played on
A Wedding bouquet - ballet for chorus (or speaker) and orchestra
RTE Chamber Choir, Lord Berners, RTÉ Sinfonietta & Kenneth Alwyn
A Wedding bouquet - ballet for chorus (or speaker) and orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Wedding bouquet - ballet for chorus (or speaker) and orchestra
Choir
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist