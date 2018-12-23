The Pop Group are an English band formed in Bristol in 1977 by vocalist Mark Stewart, guitarist John Waddington, bassist Simon Underwood, guitarist/saxophonist Gareth Sager, and drummer Bruce Smith. Their work in the late 1970s crossed diverse musical influences including funk, free jazz and dub with radical politics and the avant-garde, helping to pioneer post-punk music.

The group released two albums, Y (1979) and For How Much Longer Do We Tolerate Mass Murder? (1980), and the acclaimed singles "She Is Beyond Good and Evil" (1979) and "We Are All Prostitutes" (1979), before breaking up in 1981. Its members would go on to work on a variety of subsequent projects, including New Age Steppers and Rip Rig + Panic. In 2010, the band reunited, touring and releasing new material.