Lisa McHughBorn 16 August 1988
Lisa McHugh
1988-08-16
Lisa McHugh Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa McHugh (Irish: Eilís Nic Aodh; born August 16, 1989) is a pop Country and Irish singer. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland to Irish parents. Her father is from Castlederg in County Tyrone and her mother is from Falcarragh, County Donegal. In June 2010 she moved to Ireland, put together her band and toured. She has won "Female Vocalist of the Year" five times as well as "Outstanding Achievement on the World Stage" in 2012 when she appeared on the Grand Ole Opry. She also ran her own television show titled On the Road with Lisa.
Lisa McHugh Tracks
Y'All Come
Lisa McHugh
She's In Love With The Boy
Lisa McHugh
You Can't Make Old Friends (feat. Nathan Carter)
Lisa McHugh
I'm A Little Bit Lonely
Lisa McHugh
Mean
Lisa McHugh
Hillbilly Girl
Lisa McHugh
What You Get Is What You See
Lisa McHugh
Apple Jack
Lisa McHugh
Why Have You Left the One You Left Me For
Lisa McHugh
Honey Honey (with Lisa McHugh)
Derek Ryan
Honey Honey
Derek Ryan
Rambling Man
Lisa McHugh
Who I Am
Lisa McHugh
Ramblin' Man
Lisa McHugh
I'll Think Of A Reason Later
Lisa McHugh
Happy People
Lisa McHugh
Bye, Bye
Lisa McHugh
Follow Your Arrow
Lisa McHugh
Some Days You Gotta Dance
Lisa McHugh
Girl with the Fishing Rod
Lisa McHugh
Left to Love
Lisa McHugh
The Girl with the Fishing Road
Lisa McHugh
Mama Tried
Lisa McHugh
