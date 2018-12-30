Lisa McHugh (Irish: Eilís Nic Aodh; born August 16, 1989) is a pop Country and Irish singer. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland to Irish parents. Her father is from Castlederg in County Tyrone and her mother is from Falcarragh, County Donegal. In June 2010 she moved to Ireland, put together her band and toured. She has won "Female Vocalist of the Year" five times as well as "Outstanding Achievement on the World Stage" in 2012 when she appeared on the Grand Ole Opry. She also ran her own television show titled On the Road with Lisa.