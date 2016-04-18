In Case of Fire are an alternative rock band from Portadown, Northern Ireland, who formed in 2005. The band officially disbanded on 1 October 2012, and then reunited in March 2016. The original line-up consisted of lead vocalist and guitarist Steven Robinson, bassist Mark Williamson and drummer Colin Robinson. Their musical style has been described as "alternative rock" with "progressive" and "hardcore" influence, and they have been compared to Muse, Queens of the Stone Age and Mars Volta. Critics have specifically praised the band's use of unusual time signatures. They are signed to Search and Destroy Records in the UK and the Zomba Label Group in the United States.

The trio won the MTV2 'Spanking New' competition, coming out on top of such acts as Adele, Foals, Black Kids and Lykke Li to be the "viewer's choice of bands to watch out for in 2008". They were the opening act on the 2009 Kerrang! tour supporting Bring Me the Horizon, Black Tide, Dir en grey and Mindless Self Indulgence, after receiving high praise from editor Paul Brannigan. He had said that the three-piece were "the best new band I’ve heard in ages". On 28 March 2009, the band supported Fightstar and Bullet for My Valentine at the Royal Albert Hall, in London for a special Teenage Cancer Trust show, after replacing The Blackout due to illness.