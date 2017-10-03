The Remo FourFormed 1959. Disbanded 1968
The Remo Four
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c98e091-28dc-4d67-b680-680af1e64ed4
The Remo Four Biography (Wikipedia)
The Remo Four were a 1950s-1960s rock band from Liverpool, England. They were contemporaries of The Beatles, and later had the same manager, Brian Epstein. Its members were Colin Manley (born Colin William Manley, 16 April 1942, in Old Swan, Liverpool, Lancashire died 9 April 1999) (lead guitar/vocals), Phil Rogers (rhythm guitar/bass guitar/vocals) (born Philip Rogers, March 1942, in Liverpool), Don Andrew (born Donald Andrew, in 1942, in Liverpool) (bass guitar/vocals), and Roy Dyke (drums) (born 13 February 1945, in Liverpool). Andrew and Manley were in the same class at school (Liverpool Institute for Boys) as Paul McCartney.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Remo Four Tracks
Sort by
Peter Gunn
The Remo Four
Peter Gunn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seventh Son
The Remo Four
Seventh Son
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seventh Son
Last played on
Peter Gunn
The Remo Four
Peter Gunn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peter Gunn
Last played on
The Remo Four Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist