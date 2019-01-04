The Script Biography (Wikipedia)
The Script are an Irish pop band formed in 2001 in Dublin, Ireland. They first released music in 2008. It consists of lead vocalist and keyboardist Daniel O'Donoghue, lead guitarist Mark Sheehan, and drummer Glen Power. The band moved to London after signing to Sony Label Group imprint Phonogenic and released its eponymous debut album of the same name, in August 2008, preceded by the successful singles "The Man Who Can't Be Moved" and "Breakeven". The album peaked at number one in both Ireland and the UK. Their next three albums, Science & Faith (2010), #3 (2012) and No Sound Without Silence (2014), all topped the album charts in Ireland and the UK, while Science & Faith reached number three in the US. Hit singles from the albums include "For the First Time", "Nothing", "Hall of Fame" and "Superheroes". The band's fifth studio album, Freedom Child, was released on September 1, 2017 and features the UK Top 20 single "Rain".
The Script's music has been featured in television programmes such as 90210, Ghost Whisperer, The Hills, Waterloo Road, EastEnders, Made in Chelsea and The Vampire Diaries. Frontman Danny O'Donoghue was also a coach on The Voice UK for seasons 1 and 2, before leaving the show in order to focus more on the band. The band has won three Meteor Ireland Music Awards and two World Music Awards and have received two Brit Award nominations.
- The Script cover Sweet Dreamshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pl760.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05pl760.jpg2017-11-29T16:40:00.000ZThe boys join us in the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room to perform a cover of the Eurythmics hit.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05pl64w
The Script cover Sweet Dreams
- Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059t8m9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059t8m9.jpg2017-08-31T23:00:00.000ZClara looks back at the incredible artists who performed over Live Lounge Month 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hvwm6
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
- The Script play My Band or Boy Bandhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058n3b2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058n3b2.jpg2017-07-14T08:48:00.000ZCan The Script work out which boy band wrote the lyrics to tracks Grimmy plays them?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p058n214
The Script play My Band or Boy Band
The Script Tracks
Sort by
Superheroes
The Man Who Can't Be Moved
Rain
Hall Of Fame (feat. will.i.am)
Without Those Songs
The End Where I Begin
Rock The World
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2015
Live Lounge: The Script
T in the Park: 2013
Live Lounge: The Script
Radio 1's Big Weekend: Derry~Londonderry
The Script Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Ryan Tedder - Apologize, Live in Radio 2's Piano Room
-
Maroon 5’s Adam Levine unleashes their latest track
-
OneRepublic - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
-
'It was actually amazing' OneRepublic's Ryan and Zach on their smash performance at Radio 1's Big Weekend
-
"We are beyond stoked!"
-
Ryan Tedder chats to Huw Stephens