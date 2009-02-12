Sunny Day Sets FireFormed 2001. Disbanded 2009
Sunny Day Sets Fire
2001
Sunny Day Sets Fire Biography (Wikipedia)
Sunny Day Sets Fire were an indie psychedelic pop quintet from London. Although formed in London, the members come from different backgrounds such as Hong Kong, Italy, Canada and the UK.
Sunny Day Sets Fire Tracks
Adrenaline
