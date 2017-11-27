Robert PetwayBorn 1908. Died 1978
Robert Petway
1908
Robert Petway Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Petway (possibly October 18, 1907 – May 1978)[dubious – discuss] was an African-American blues singer and guitarist. He recorded only 16 songs, but it has been said that he was an influence on many notable blues and rock musicians, including John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters, and Jimi Hendrix. There is only one known picture of Petway, a publicity photo from 1941.
Catfish Blues
