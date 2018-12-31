Aishwarya NigamBorn 4 June 1989
Aishwarya Nigam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02vbtd8.jpg
1989-06-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c932f8b-0ef2-4f25-b717-b7403f02bbf1
Aishwarya Nigam Biography (Wikipedia)
Aishwarya Nigam (born 4 July 1989) is an Indian singer. He is best known as a playback singer in Hindi films, particularly for films like Dabangg. He has received several awards for the song "Munni Badnaam Hui" from Dabangg.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aishwarya Nigam Tracks
Sort by
Sweety
Monali Thakur
Sweety
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0225996.jpglink
Sweety
Last played on
Tere Mohalle (feat. Mamta Sharma)
Aishwarya Nigam
Tere Mohalle (feat. Mamta Sharma)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01j3pqg.jpglink
Tere Mohalle (feat. Mamta Sharma)
Last played on
Back to artist