Mordred is an American funk metal/thrash metal band based in the San Francisco Bay Area. They released three studio albums and one EP from 1989 to 1994. In this five-year span, they showed an interesting inventiveness in the wake of fusion genre. If Fool's Game (1989) meets the Bay Arena thrash spirit, with some scratch parts, the later The Next Room feels more like a Faith No More album than anything else. That may be the reason why they didn't meet the full success they may have deserved and split in the row.

In a 2016 interview on music website No Echo, bassist Art Liboon spoke about the lack of success after The Next Room was released:

Mordred announced a reunion in 2001. In the following year, they played live in their home town of San Francisco, and went on to perform again. Despite this, no new material from the band has been released.

On October 20, 2013, Mordred created their official Facebook page, and a few days later, they announced a reunion with the "In This Life" lineup.