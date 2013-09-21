The EmeraldsU.K. rock quartet of the 1960's
The Emeralds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c8ef5da-f473-464a-b456-75381816961a
The Emeralds Tracks
Sort by
Baby You've Got Me
The Emeralds
Baby You've Got Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Kneel At Your Throne
The Emeralds
I Kneel At Your Throne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Kneel At Your Throne
Last played on
Back to artist