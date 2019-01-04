The RevolutionFounded by Prince. Formed 1979. Disbanded 1986
The Revolution Biography (Wikipedia)
The Revolution is an American rock band formed in Minneapolis, Minnesota and assembled in 1983 by Prince. Although widely associated with rock music, the band's sound incorporated rhythm and blues, pop, funk, and psychedelia elements. Before their official break-up, The Revolution had released two studio albums, two soundtracks, and two videos. The band is known for its many members, varied in race and gender.
The Revolution rose to international fame in the mid-1980s with Purple Rain, selling over 16 million albums in the United States alone. The band achieved two number-one Billboard 200 albums (Purple Rain and Around the World in a Day), six top ten singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and won three Grammy Awards. The band officially disbanded in 1986 after the Hit n Run – Parade Tour, which supported Parade, the soundtrack for Under the Cherry Moon. Prince died in 2016, after which the band announced reunion shows.
Raspberry Beret
Purple Rain
Let's Go Crazy
Mountains
Kiss
Take Me With U
I Would Die 4 U
The Revolution Links
