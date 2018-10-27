Planetary Assault SystemsBorn 12 June 1968
Planetary Assault Systems
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05lq548.jpg
1968-06-12
Biography (Wikipedia)
Luke Slater (born 12 June 1968, Reading, Berkshire, England) is an English electronic musician, DJ and record producer, who has concentrated on techno since the beginning of the 1990s.
Tracks
The Rider
Desert Races
Future Modular
Twelve (Psyk Rework)
Wriss
Darkcity
The Return
Dungeon
Radiance
Whistle Viper (PAS Live Edit)
The Eyes Themselves
GT
Turn
Tri Fn Trp
Twelve (L.B Dub Corp meets PAS Rework)
Twelve
Graucho
Behind The Eyes
Twelve
Arc
Factory Music (Planetary Assault Systems Remix)
Twilight
Booster
Riot In Silo 12
KAT
Mark Me (Long Mix)
Pygar
Powwow
Beauty In The Fear , The Black Dog's Destroyed On Purpose Mix Pt. 2
