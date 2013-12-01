Dick RaaijmakersBorn 1 September 1930. Died 4 September 2013
Dick Raaijmakers
1930-09-01
Dick Raaijmakers Biography (Wikipedia)
Dick Raaijmakers (also Raaymakers; 1 September 1930 – 4 September 2013) was a Dutch composer, theater maker and theorist. He was known as a pioneer in the field of electronic music and tape music. In addition, he realized numerous music theater pieces, art installations, and has published many theoretical essays.
Dick Raaijmakers Tracks
Tweeklank (US Title: Contrasts)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
