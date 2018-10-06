スタジオコーラス
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c878213-dbda-4a39-85ed-ac1635990383
スタジオコーラス Tracks
Sort by
Hail, Caesar! (2016) - Hail, Caesar!
Carter Burwell
Hail, Caesar! (2016) - Hail, Caesar!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p050hp2p.jpglink
Hail, Caesar! (2016) - Hail, Caesar!
Last played on
Hail, Caesar! (2016) - Fiat Lux
Carter Burwell
Hail, Caesar! (2016) - Fiat Lux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p050hp2p.jpglink
Hail, Caesar! (2016) - Fiat Lux
Last played on
Lullaby of Broadway (Gold Diggers of 1935)
Harry Warren
Lullaby of Broadway (Gold Diggers of 1935)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lullaby of Broadway (Gold Diggers of 1935)
Last played on
Duck Soup (1933): Freedonia Hymn
Bert Kalmar
Duck Soup (1933): Freedonia Hymn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Duck Soup (1933): Freedonia Hymn
Last played on
The Little Prince (1974): Finale
Frederick Loewe
The Little Prince (1974): Finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
The Little Prince (1974): Finale
Last played on
12 Years a Slave (2013) - Roll Jordan Roll
Trad, Charles Wesley, John Legend & スタジオコーラス
12 Years a Slave (2013) - Roll Jordan Roll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023cxqn.jpglink
12 Years a Slave (2013) - Roll Jordan Roll
Last played on
Wouldn't It Be Fun, from Aladdin
Cole Porter
Wouldn't It Be Fun, from Aladdin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfj.jpglink
Wouldn't It Be Fun, from Aladdin
Singer
Last played on
Back to artist