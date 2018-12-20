Gustavo DudamelBorn 26 January 1981
Gustavo Dudamel
1981-01-26
Gustavo Dudamel Biography (Wikipedia)
Gustavo Adolfo Dudamel Ramírez (born 26 January 1981) is a Venezuelan conductor and violinist. He is the music director of the Orquesta Sinfónica Simón Bolívar and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
Conga del fuego nuevo
Arturo Márquez
The Nutcracker (Overture)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Rite of Spring: - Sacrificial dance (The Chosen One)
Igor Stravinsky
The Marriage of Figaro - Overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mediodia en el llano
Antonio Estévez
Danzón No 2
Arturo Márquez
Ritual of the Rival Tribes; Dance of the Earth (The Rite of Spring)
Igor Stravinsky
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018) - The Polichinelles
James Newton Howard
The Ride of the Valkyries (Die Walküre)
Richard Wagner
Forest Murmurs (Siegfried)
Richard Wagner
Dances from Estancia, Op 8a
Alberto Ginastera
Siegfried's Rhine Journey (Götterdämmerung)
Richard Wagner
Piano Concerto No.2 in G minor
Sergei Prokofiev
The Rite of Spring (Part 2: Sacrifical Dance)
Igor Stravinsky
Symphonic Dances from West Side Story: Mambo
Leonard Bernstein
Congo Del Fuego
Gustavo Dudamel
Piano Concerto No 2 in G minor, Op 16 (2nd mvt)
Sergei Prokofiev
Malambo (Estancia, Op.8a)
Alberto Ginastera
Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14 - 2. Un bal (Valse: Allegro non troppo)
Hector Berlioz
Sensemaya
Silvestre Revueltas
Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14 - Marche au supplice (Allegretto non troppo)
Hector Berlioz
Danzon no.2
Arturo Márquez
Fuga con pajarillo (Suite for Strings)
Aldemaro Romero
Mambo (West Side Story)
Leonard Bernstein
Conga del fuego nuevo
Arturo Márquez
La noche de encantamiento (La noche de los mayas)
Silvestre Revueltas
Les Patineurs [The skaters] - waltz
Émile Waldteufel
La noche de los mayas (1st mvt)
Silvestre Revueltas
Entrance of the Gods into Valhalla (Das Rheingold)
Richard Wagner
Symphony no. 6 in F major Op.68 (Pastoral)
Ludwig van Beethoven
City Noir For Orchestra
John Adams
La noche de las jaranas (La noche de los mayas)
Silvestre Revueltas
Mambo from Symphonic dances from 'West Side story'
Leonard Bernstein
